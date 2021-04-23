Kareena Kapoor Laughs At Herself After A Fan Page Hilariously Showcased Her Various Moods

One of Kareena Kapoor's memes recently surfaced on Instagram from a past interview that caught Bebo's attention and left her in splits. On Thursday, a funny fan-made video surfaced on social media that showcased many moods of the Good Newwz actor and was later shared by one of Kareena's Veere Di Wedding co-stars on her Instagram handle. Later, the 40-year-old also shared her reaction to the same by posting the video on her official handle.

Kareena Kapoor's meme showcasing her moods is all things hilarious for her

After shelling out major father-son goals for fans by sharing an aww-dorable picture of husband Saif Ali Khan and munchkin Taimur Ali Khan on World Earth Day 2021, Kareena Kapoor treated her fans with a viral meme of herself on Instagram. On April 22, 2021, Kareena shared a fan-made meme of herself on her IG stories that hilariously showed her various moods amid a promotional interview for a film. The video was from one of Kareena's past interviews with co-stars Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania for their 2018 film, Veere Di Wedding.

The video displayed how the beloved mother of Taimur can easily get bored during her own interviews. In the video, while Sonam could be seen conversing with the host, Kareena sported disinterested and bored expressions on her face. In addition to the video clip, the fan page also added several humourous captions to make her already-funny expressions ever funnier.

Captions describing her moods included: "Wait, how long is this gonna take?", "Getting myself prepared", "I have been married for so long I should also be getting flowers", "why am I here?", "Hell no, I want to go back home to Tim" and many more. Sharing the meme on her IG Stories, her Veere Di Wedding co-star lavished Bebo with praise as she wrote, "There are many reasons why @kareenakapoorkhan is a legend! Here's just one of them". Later, Kareena herself also reposted the meme on her IG Stories to share her reaction to it and went all laughing-face emojis in the caption.

