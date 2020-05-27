Watch Kareena Kapoor Asking The Meaning Of A Word While Shooting Dabangg 2 Song Fevicol Se

Trust Kareena Kapoor to give the best expressions for a clip going viral on social media from the time she shot for 'Fevicol Se' (Dabangg 2)'. The short clip is a BTS video where Kareena is seen asking the meaning of 'Patrol' (petrol).

Kareena is seen asking her team in an absolutely hilarious way, "What is the meaning of that...patrol se?" . She then says the word 'Patrol' in a particular accent that is sure to leave you in splits. The song is sung by Shadab Faridi, along with Wajid Ali and Mamta Sharma. The song has been choreographed by Farah Khan.

Dabangg 2, a sequel of the 2010 national award-winning film, has been directed by Arbaaz Khan. Watch the full making of the song below —

Meanwhile, the Jab We Met actor was last seen in Homi Adajania's latest directorial Angrezi Medium in the role of a cop. The film featured late actor Irrfan Khan and actors Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles, and released in theatres on March 13, 2020. Since it opened to an unexpectedly low business at the Box-Office due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film was later released on the OTT platform for viewers to enjoy amid lockdown.

Kareena Kapoor will be seen next in Advait Chandan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha along with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan in the lead. The film is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump and is scheduled to release in theatres on Christmas this year. The movie also Vijay Sethupathi in the leading role. Reportedly, the makers have managed to rope in actors Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh to play prominent roles in the film. However, with the Coronavirus crisis and its impact on the film industry, it is likely that the dates could be pushed to some time next year.

