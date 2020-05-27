Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan Shell Out Sister-goals, Sport Same Green Face Mask

Recently, Karisma Kapoor, who enjoys a massive fan following among fans, took to her Instagram handle to share an unmissable collage picture with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. As seen in the pictures shared, the actors can be seen wearing the same green face mask, which very well explains their quarantine mood. Take a look at the picture shared:

As seen in the picture, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen flaunting their pout faces together. With the picture shared, Karisma Kapoor wrote: "Packing and Pouting together. thankyou Nisha Sareen the Mocha Mask was so good".

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor Reminisces her New York Vacation, Shares Memories From Times Square

Karisma Kapoor on the professional front

Karisma recently made her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s web series, Mentalhood, which gives a glimpse into the challenges of parenting in today’s day and age. In the series, Karisma plays a harried mother of three school-going kids on the show. Directed by Karishma Kohli, Mentalhood also stars Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, Sanjay Suri, Shilpa Shukla and Tillotama Shome. Mentalhood premiered last week and is currently streaming on ALT Balaji and Zee5.

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor Shares Pic Of Taimur Watching Brother Kiaan During His Taekwondo Class

It was recently reported that Karisma Kapoor's daughter, Samaira, too, dipped her toes in the world of films, as she acted in a short film titled Daud, which was written and directed by Chunky Panday’s younger daughter, Rysa Panday. Daud revolves around the life of a slum dweller, who aspires to become a runner, however, faces hindrances, as he does not have the money to buy shoes. In the film, Samaira plays a supporting role. The short film also stars Sanjay Kapoor’s son Jahaan Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the professional front

Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in the much-anticipated period drama, Takht, which follows the story of lust for power and throne between family members. As per reports, Kareena will be seen as Jahanara Begum onscreen. Reportedly, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also currently in talks for a sequel to Veere Di Wedding.

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of 'Chef' Saif Ali Khan's Mutton Biryani, Wishes Fans On Eid

Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen sharing screen space with actor Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the Hindi remake of the blockbuster Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Sethupathi in the leading roles. Reportedly, the makers have managed to rope in actors Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh to play prominent roles in the film.

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor Shares Pic Of Taimur Watching Brother Kiaan During His Taekwondo Class

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.