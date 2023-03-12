Kareena Kapoor On Dealing With Competition From Her Contemporaries

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon complete 23 years in the film industry. Talking about the same in a recent interview, the Veere Di Wedding actress spoke about her stardom, career and much more. She also addressed how she has learned from her mistakes and evolved as a person, both on the personal and the professional front.

While speaking to Harper's Bazaar India, Kareena was asked whether she has ever got her mind in trouble, to which she said that she has "mastered the art" by being a part of the industry for such a long time. The actress also revealed how she has become a calmer person after being caught up with too much in her 20s.

She said, "Today, I am in a space where I want to relax and live my life exactly the way I want to. I started working at 17, and I'm 42 today. Today, it takes a lot to rattle me. And even if I get rattled, I quickly forget about it." Kareena also said in the interview, "I don't consider myself a star. I believe everyone is special. And I think, today everyone wants to be known as an actor, not a star. That is the new standard of cinema, as it should be"

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress continued, "However, a decade or so ago, there was a lot of competition, and people were constantly pitted against each other. And it wasn’t personal, but today, if someone tries to instigate me, I will always be on top of the situation."

Kareena Kapoor's next projects

Kareena Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh in the upcoming film The Crew. She is also set to make her digital debut with the Sujoy Ghosh directorial co-starringb Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay verma. The film is an adaptation of Keigo Higashino's best-selling novel The Devotion of Suspect X. This title will stream on OTT.