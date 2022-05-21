Kareena Kapoor Pens Heartfelt B'day Wish For 'Devotion Of Suspect X' Director Sujoy Ghosh

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting for her forthcoming project The Devotion of Suspect X, also starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, in Kalimpong. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor recently took to her social media space and wished the director Sujoy Ghosh on his birthday as she shared an adorable pic from the sets with him.

Sujoy Ghosh is known for his exceptional films like Jhankaar Beats (2003), Home Delivery: Aapko... Ghar Tak (2005), Aladin (2009), Kahaani (2012), Kahaani 2 (2016) and Badla (2019).

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Devotion of the Suspect X director Sujoy Ghosh

On May 21, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture with The Devotion of Suspect X director Sujoy Ghosh. The picture featured both enjoying a walk and said that she hopes they make a good film together. She mentioned in the caption, "Chalte Chalte (while walking) let’s make a good film...Happy birthday Director saab". The pic had their backs turned toward the camera as they walked, and appeared to be having a discussion.

Kareena gets ready for shoot with her son Jeh

Recently, she even shared a picture from the sets of the upcoming film which sees her getting ready for a shoot in the hotel. The pic also has Kareena's younger son Jeh as she could be seen having a conversation with him. She captioned the pic, "Double whammy!! Getting ready with the best man for company…DAY-4-Kalimpong #Devotionofsuspectx".

More on The Devotion of Suspect X

As per the reports, the film comes as an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s The Devotion of Suspect X and is slated to premiere on Netflix next year. Talking about the project earlier, Sujoy said in a press statement that The Devotion of Suspect X is the best love story he has ever read. He called it an 'honour' to have gotten the chance to associate with the project.

Bebo on the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, apart from her OTT debut, The Devotion of Suspect X, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be sharing the screen space with Aamir Khan in their upcoming Laal Singh Chaddha. Produced by Aamir Khan, Viacom18 and Paramount Pictures, the film is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed Hollywood film Forrest Gump (1994) starring Tom Hanks.