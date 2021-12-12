Kareena Kapoor Pens Note On UNICEF's 75th Anniversary; 'Honored To Be Part Of Your Family'

Kareena Kapoor is the celebrity advocate for UNICEF India, who has been working for children across India since 2011. As UNICEF celebrates its 75th anniversary, Kareena took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture where she can be seen handing a young girl in a school uniform an award.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Kareena Kapoor posted a picture where she can be seen handing an award to a young girl on the stage along with other agency members.

As for the caption, the Tashan star wrote, "I've been supporting UNICEF and their work for children across India since 2011, together, speaking about the challenges and issues that impact the lives of children and how important it is to nurture and develop a child in the right environment. As UNICEF marches into its 75th year, I'm looking forward to continue and support their work, particularly on raising awareness on the simple actions we can do to help mothers and their babies. Onward and upward, #UNICEF. I'm so honored to be a part of your family. #UNICEF75 @unicefindia @unicef. (sic)"

Take a look at Kareena's Instagram post here:

The actor is often seen spreading awareness for children's education and other causes on her social media handles. Earlier, on November 14, on the special occasion of Children's Day, Kareena shed light on how education has been disrupted for children in India in the wake of the pandemic. She also urged her followers, in association with UNICEF India, to 'reimagine education', so every child has a 'safe, inclusive and flexible' education when they are set back to school.

The actor mentioned that 'learning and education for every child' is something she holds dear to her heart. She has a message to give people, now that schools in various parts of the country are re-opening. She mentioned that although some children are going back to school, there are also some who have not been able to access remote learning during the pandemic. She emphasised that these little ones may have forgotten what they learned at school before the virus took over the world.

Kareena on the work front

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan's actor wife, Kareena will next be seen in the comedy-drama film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The movie will be helmed by Advait Chandan in an adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. The original movie starred Tom Hanks in the lead role and garnered critical acclaim. The movie is set to release on 14 April 2022. Kareena will soon be donning the hat of a producer for the first time in Hansal Mehta's untitled project. She will also be starring in the project.

(Image: @kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram)