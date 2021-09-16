Kareena Kapoor Posts Pics From Vacation With Saif & Kids Before Her Birthday

Kareena Kapoor and her beau, Saif Ali Khan are currently enjoying a tropical family vacation along with their kids. Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share a few glimpses from her trip ahead of her birthday. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor celebrates her birthday on September 21.

Kareena Kapoor shares glimpses of her tropical vacation on Instagram

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were recently snapped at Mumbai Airport. It is after that, that Kapoor took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her family trip with her fans and friends. She posted a picture of herself in a neon top and a straw hat that exuded beachy vibes. In the picture she posted ahead of her birthday, she covered her face with the large hat and wrote, "Who dat".

The actor also posted another story on her Instagram handle from her tropical vacation. She seemed to have clicked the pictured as she was lounging at the beach. The picture features the clear blue sky and the majestic ocean. See the picture here.

This is not the first time the popular Bollywood family has gone on an exotic vacation. Kareena, Saif, Jehangir and Taimur jetted off to the Maldives in honour of Saif Ali Khan's 51st birthday, and Kareena treated her fans to several pictures from the trip. Wishing her husband a happy birthday she posted a family picture on social media and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want".

On the career front, Kareena Kapoor was recently in the news after she shared a behind the scenes picture from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film will also star Aamir Khan alongside Kapoor. The film will also mark Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya's debut in the Bollywood film industry. A major share of the film has been shot in Punjab and Ladakh. Laal Singh Chaddha will be an adaptation of Tom Hanks' 1994 iconic film, Forrest Gump. Kareena Kapoor is also gearing up to don the producer's hat for an untitled project in collaboration with Hansal Mehta. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, was last seen in the horror-comedy, Bhoot Police, which also starred Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles.

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan