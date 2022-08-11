Kareena Kapoor Reveals Why She Rejected Saif Ali Khan's Proposal Twice; 'I Was...'

It was on the sets of Tashan (2008) that the popular B-town couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are said to have fallen in love with each other. In the same year, the Sacred Games actor made the relationship public when he got Bebo's name inked on his forearm. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor, who tied the knot with Saif in 2012, recently opened up about why she rejected the latter's proposal twice or possibly more than that prior to saying yes, though she believed that she was 'going to marry Saif'.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kareena was asked if she had said no to Saif's proposal before agreeing. In response to it, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor asserted that she doesn't even remember now but "maybe it was twice or more, but what's important is that finally, I said yes".

When asked the reason behind her initial resistance to the proposal, she said, "I was still in love. Maybe I thought it was too soon, or that we were just kind of getting to know each other a little bit. I think it was because of that, that's all. But I think I was always sure that I was gonna marry him."

Fours years after tying the knot, Kareena and Saif welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. Later, in 2021, the couple again became parents to a second child, Jehangir Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film comes as the official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name and starred Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in the lead roles. She also has an OTT project The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in lead roles.

On the other hand, Saif will be next seen in Vikram Vedha and Adipurush.

(Image: @kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram)