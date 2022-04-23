Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are Bollywood's one of the most beloved couples and surely the favourite of the paparazzi. Every now and then, the couple is photographed in the city along with their two kids - Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. Whether it is their trip to the Kapoor family or any other outing, Kareena Kapoor and her family is always in the news. Recently, Taimur was seen asking the paparazzi to stop photographing while Kareena kept stopping him.

As per a recent paparazzi video making rounds on the internet, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan was seen asking the shutterbugs to stop photographing them. In the video, Taimur could be seen wearing a white and orange striped t-shirt on a pair of orange shorts. He waved at the paparazzi and asked them to shut their cameras. He said, "Bandh kar dada, bandh kar dada." As Kareena Kapoor was seen pulling him away, he added, "Bandh kariye isko." Later in the video, Jeh Ali Khan could be seen riding his toy car in the complex of their building.

Later, Kareena Kapoor was spotted on the sets of one of her upcoming projects and was accompanied by Taimur Ali Khan. However, Taimur was seemingly upset with Kareena as he refused to get into the vanity and went to his nanny. After Kareena insisted he join her, she left for the vanity alone.

Saif Alia Khan and Kareena Kapoor set couple goals

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is not only known for wowing the audience with her ace acting skills but also for her style. The actor never fails to give away major fashion goals even with her casual outfits. She was recently seen stunning in a white shirt and blue jeans and twinning with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan looked dapper as he wore a white coloured short kurta on a pair of blue jeans. He also wore black sunglasses and completed his look with brown mojaris. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor looked stylish as ever in a white oversized shirt and flared blue jeans. She also wore a pair of black sunglasses amid summer and brown heels.

