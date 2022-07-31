Kareena Kapoor Says She Auditioned For 'Laal Singh Chaddha'; Reveals Reason For Doing Film

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming highly-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. Recently, the 41-year-old actor revealed that she went through an audition and a four-hour-long narration for her role in the film. The actor added that she had to prove that she was apt for the role.

In a conversation with Prabhat Khabar, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about co-star Aamir's style of working. She said that the PK star never asks to do this film only because he was a part of it. Bebo went on to state, "He always says ‘listen to the story first of all’. He asked me to listen to narration for this film as well. He gave me a four-hour-long narration and that is why I said yes to Laal Singh Chaddha."

Continuing her part, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor further said that she had to give an audition for Laal Singh Chaddha so that she could prove that she was 'apt for the role, and perfect for the older part'.

Laal Singh Chaddha has been creating much hype since its announcement, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the forthcoming comedy-drama. The makers had unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the Aamir Khan-starrer in May.

It was hailed by a section of fans as well as critics, but some pointed out the aspects that they felt was not convincing. The trailer gave a glimpse of Aamir Khan's character Laal and how he navigates through life while being different from others. Since the film is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, which took the entertainment industry by storm on its arrival, fans spotted several similarities between the two films after watching the trailer.

Laal Singh Chaddha is touted to be one of the highly-anticipated films of this year. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, the film will be released on August 11 and will also star Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.