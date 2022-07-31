'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14': Did Aamir Khan Win Rs 50 Lakh On Amitabh Bachchan's Show?

The grand premiere of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 (KBC 14) will take place on August 7. Actor Aamir Khan along with two Kargil War veterans will grace the premiere episode as they will be seen sitting and playing next to Amitabh Bachchan. On Sunday, Sony TV shared a video which saw Col Mitali Madhumita, Major DP Singh, gold medalist boxer MC Marrykom, footballer Sunil Chhetri and Aamir Khan getting a warm welcome from Bachchan.

Aamir Khan wins Rs 50 lakh on KBC?

The video also saw Col Mitali Madhumita and Major DP Singh telling their stories of valour and bravery which mesmerised everyone sitting in the audience. Aamir Khan plays the episode with both veterans, and he successfully answers all the questions correctly. The clip shared by Sony Entertainment Television saw Aamir and DP Singh get stuck on a Rs 50 lakh question, following which the 3 Idiots actor states that the question is 'tough'.

Sharing the video, Sony TV wrote, "Ravivaar, 7th August se Raat 9 baje, shuru hoga Kaun Banega Crorepati ka naya adhyay. Hoga azadi ke garv ka mahaparv. (From Sunday night, 7th August, KBC Season 14 will kickstart)."

Aamir Khan and Big B on the work front

On the professional front, Aamir Khan is currently gearing for the release of his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, the film is the remake of the 1994 classic film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, which took the entertainment industry by storm on its arrival. The film was based on Hanks' character, who was a man with a low IQ, and the story recounts the events of his life, including the times he found himself in the midst of important historical events.

The film will be released on 11 August 2022. Laal Singh Chaddha is a man of substance and the story of the film revolves around a mother who teaches her son to look at silver linings when nothing makes sense.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Jhund and the megastar has several projects lined up in his kitty, including Brahmastra, Adipurush, Project K, Uunchai and Goodbye.

(Image: @sonytvofficial/Instagram)