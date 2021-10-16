Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are among the most adored couples in the film industry. Despite their distinct personalities, the two make a fairly sorted couple. The Kurbaan actors tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their two sons in 2016 and 2021. The royal couple is celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary on 16 October 2021. On the occasion, Kareena Kapoor Khan dug out a vintage photo from their dating album and shared how a bowl of soup in Greece changed her life.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan went down memory lane to share a throwback photo from the times she and Saif Ali Khan were dating. The photo had Kareena Kapoor and Saif sitting in a cosy space with a bowl of soup before them. Kareena donned a grey suit and Saif wore a maroon coloured outfit. In the caption, Kareena narrated a story of how sharing a bowl of soup in Greece changed her entire life. She wrote, "Once upon a time in Greece... there was a bowl of soup and US and it changed my life... Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world. (sic)"

Bollywood celebs shower love on Saif and Kareena on wedding anniversary

Several Bollywood celebrities showered the couple with love and warm wishes through comments on the post. Priyanka Chopra wrote, "happy anniversary and God bless." She also added evil eye and heart emojis.

Saba Pataudi also wished the couple and wrote, "Awwww .. Mahsha'Allah. Lots of love! Happy Anniversary again!" Kareena Kapoor's sister and actor Karisma Kapoor commented, "Favourite couple forever."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's love story

Love between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan bloomed while filming Tashan in 2008. The couple had already shared the screen in Omkara and LOC Kargil. As per a Hindustan Times report, Kareena Kapoor had earlier admitted Saif Ali Khan entered her life during the year she was struggling. She revealed that they bonded over long bike rides and deep conversations while enjoying the beauty of Ladakh. Saif and Kareena tied the knot in an intimate affair in 2012. The two welcomed their first son Taimur in 2016 and their second baby Jehangir, earlier in 2021.

(Image: @sabapataudi/Instagram)