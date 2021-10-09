'Adipurush': Saif Ali Khan Wraps Filming, Director Om Raut Shares Pictures

Saif Ali Khan received praise and critical acclamation after portraying the lead antagonist in the 2020 film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, directed by Om Raut. The actor yet again collaborated with the director for Adipurush, for the role of Raavan, earlier this year. While the film is currently under production, Saif Ali Khan recently wrapped up filming his part. He also received a warm farewell from the film's crew.

Taking to social media, director Om Raut announced wrap for Saif Ali Khan on the sets of Adipurush. Raut shared photos from the cake cutting ceremony for Saif Ali Khan. In the pictures, Saif Ali Khan wore a red colour t-shirt and sported a dense beard and moustache, which hinted at his fierce character of Raavan in the upcoming movie. The Bhoot Police actor's farewell cake had "LANKESH" written on it. Sharing the photos, Om Raut wrote, "It’s a film wrap for Lankesh!!! Had so much fun shooting with you SAK!!![sic]."

Adipurush release date, Details

The upcoming film Adipurush is a mythological drama inspired by the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film stars Baahubali fame Prabhas in the lead role of Adipurush. Saif Ali Khan will portray the main antagonist Raavan, while Kriti Sanon will serve as the leading lady Sita. The film also casts Devdatta Nage and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. Om Raut is helming the upcoming mythological drama, and T-Series and Retrophiles are bankrolling it. Adipurush is slated to hit the cinemas on August 11, 2022.

Saif Ali Khan on playing Lankesh in Adipurush

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Saif Ali Khan opened up about the upcoming mythological drama. The Hum Tum actor revealed he is delighted to be a part of the film and play the role of Raavan. Saif further said doing scenes that are famous in Indian literature and have been watched by millions of people is surreal. He also revealed the filmmakers have worked extremely hard on one of a kind visuals and looks. The actor further gushed about the film's script and revealed Adipurush has some scenes which the audience had never seen before. He claimed the viewers would love to watch the movie.

(Image: @actorprabhas/Instagram)