Seemingly, the Kapoor clan of the film industry is enjoying back-to-back parties for the past few days. While Kareena Kapoor recently celebrated her son Jehangir Ali Khan's first birthday, she was now seen enjoying some family time. The actor also shared a series of photos from the Kapoor family get-together, which also had lovebirds Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria.

Kareena Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle to share a happy family picture from the Kapoor family's recent get-together. The photo had Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Reema Jain, Nitasha Nanda, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Anisa Malhotra Jain, and Tara Sutaria. Sharing the happy picture, Kareena Kapoor captioned it "Ma Familia" and added a red heart emoji.

Kareena Kapoor donned a casual outfit for the family get-together. She wore a black and white striped top on a pair of jeans and carried a black bag. On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor stunned in a pink and black top on black bottoms. Neetu Kapoor wore a green satin shirt, while Riddhima Kapoor looked beautiful in a floral sleeveless top and black bottoms. Here are some more pictures from Kapoors' family Tuesday night.

Kareena Kapoor on younger son Jeh's birthday

On February 21, 2022, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Jehangir Ali Khan turned one year old. The actor shared some adorable unseen pictures of the little one and wished him a happy birthday. Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of Jeh and Taimur, in which Jeh could be seen following his elder brother. Sharing the cute photo, Kareena wrote, "Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today. let’s explore the world together... of course with Amma following us everywhere… Happy birthday My Jeh baba… My life."

She then shared a photo of Saif Ali Khan and Jehangir. In the picture, Saif Ali Khan was seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama, while Jeh donned a yellow t-shirt and denim shorts. The little one could be seen standing on a couch as he looked at some flowers while the Bhoot Police star made sure he did not fall. in the caption, Kareena wrote, "Ok Abba will follow too. I love you."

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan