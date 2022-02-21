It has been a year since actor Kareena Kapoor gave birth to her second son Jeh and she shared her happiness with a special post on social media. Now, a year later, to mark the special day of her little one, Kareena showered immense love and blessings on Jeh with a throwback picture that left the fans drooling over it.

The actor extended her wishes to her younger son with a rare unseen picture of both her children, Taimur and Jeh from their shenanigans at home. The picture shows the two crawling on the carpet in their new house while playing around.

Kareena Kapoor pens a sweet post on son Jeh's birthday

While sharing the unseen picture, the Talaash actor penned a sweet message and wrote, “Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today. Let's explore the world together... Of course with Amma following us everywhere...Happy birthday My Jeh baba...My life." She added the hashtags #Mera Beta and #My Tiger." She signed off the note with these words: "To eternity and beyond."

Soon the post met with various comments while wishing the little one. Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Happy birthday Jeh Jaan! Love you. Always. And Tim too." Dia Mirza commented: "Happy Birthday Jeh." Kareena Kapoor's best friend Amrita Arora wrote: "Jeh baba," adding heart emojis.

Early today in the morning, Kareena was spotted in Mumbai as she stepped out to drop her elder son Taimur at school. The viral pictures showed Jeh in her nanny’s arms as he cutely looks at her mother and brother stepping out. The actor was dressed in casual attire while Taimur looked irresistibly cute in his school uniform as he accompanied his mommy. The pictures have been garnering attention all across from the fans who were in awe of Jeh’s innocent looks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor has a list of films lined up in her kitty. The actor who was last seen in 2020 with Angrezi Medium, will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kareena shot for parts of the film during her pregnancy.

IMAGE: Instagram/KareenaKapoorKhan