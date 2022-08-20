Kareena Kapoor Shares Family Pic With ‘loves Of Her Life’ Randhir Kapoor, Babita & Saif

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following on social media. From sharing adorable pictures with her kids to treating fans with some unseen moments with the Kapoor clan, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor is often seen giving fans a sneak peek into her fam-jam sessions. Keeping up with the streak, recently Kareena headed to her social media handle and shared a happy picture with the 'loves of her life.'

Kareena Kapoor shares sweet family pic

On Friday, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a happy family picture featuring Kareena's dad Randhir Kapoor, mom Babita Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan. In the photo, Kareena is seen sitting beside her father while wrapping her arm around his shoulder. Saif on the other hand posed with Kareena's mom. The picture seems to be from their recent get-together. Sharing the priceless photo, Kareena penned a heartfelt note that read, "The loves of my life."

Saba Pataudi shares adorable video montage

Earlier, Saba Pataudi took to her Instagram handle and shared a video montage featuring some rare pictures of the Pataudi clan. The pictures included some endearing moments of Saif, Taimur, Sara, Saba, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. Sharing the picture, Saba wrote in the caption, "Fathers...are special. Friday...dedicated to my Abba... And my brothers who make great dads! These are the pics i could find . I'm sure loads more in my albums ... somewhere! So don't ask me for more !;)

Iggy . .sara ..MY favourite clicks ! ! With Tim too! Me ..Abba . Old is Gold. Soha with him too and Kunal n inni Jaan! What more could u want ...!!! Lol For now.... This is my father's special day."

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor on the work front

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film comes as the official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name and starred Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in the lead roles. She also has an OTT project, The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in lead roles.

