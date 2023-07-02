Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon Starrer The Crew To Release On This Date

Rhea Kapoor’s production The Crew is one of the most anticipated films of the coming year. The movie stars Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu in major roles. Now, the release date of the film has been revealed by its makers.

3 things you need to know

The crew marks Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu’s first collaboration together.

The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

It started filming in March earlier this year.

The Crew to hit the theaters in 2024

The makers of The Crew announced on Sunday that the film will be released on March 22, next year. The movie is shot in Mumbai and Abu Dhabi and will also star Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in major roles. Set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry, the story focuses on three women striving to succeed in life by working hard. However, their fates place them in some unfortunate circumstances and they become entangled in a web of deception.

(The Crew is the first collaboration between Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu | Image: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)

The Crew also marks the second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, following their successful film, Veere Di Wedding. Earlier, talking about the project, Rhea said she is grateful to begin work on the film with her dream cast.

"As we embark on this exciting journey of filming 'The Crew', I am filled with gratitude and enthusiasm. Collaborating with Ektaa has been a true joy, as we share a common passion for bringing unique and compelling stories to the screen. I am filled with gratitude for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring together a dream star cast for 'The Crew', the producer told PTI.

What's next for The Crew's leading ladies

On the additional work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta. She is also shooting for the movie The Devotion of Suspect X directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starring Vijay Varma.

(Tabu, Kareena and Kriti will be sharing the screen space for the first time | Image: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon has an untitled romantic drama with Shahid Kapoor and in Ganapath Part 1 opposite Tiger Shroff in her kitty. Meanwhile, Tabu will be seen in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha alongside Ajay Devgn.