Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor Enjoy Dinner At Favourite Spot In London

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been busy exploring London with their kids, Taimur and Jeh. On Wednesday, the Pataudi family stepped out on dinner with Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress has shared pictures of enjoying time with friends.

3 things you need to know

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are on a summer break with their children.

Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew.

Rhea Kapoor flew down to London a few days ago.

Inside the star-studded dinner in London

Kareena Kapoor had an 'amazing meal' with the Kapoor sisters and their husbands in London. In the first image, they are happily posing for the camera outside a restaurant. She captioned the image as "With the best in our favourite city."

( A screen grab from Kareena Kapoor Instagram story | Image: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)

In the next photo, they all can be seen sitting together with several dishes spread on the table. In the caption, the actress praises the taste of the food, "what food... the best chinese..."

(Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan enjoying dinner with Rhea and Sonam Kapoor | Image: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor's London diaries

Ever since the family landed in London, Kareena has been busy sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram Stories. A day ago, the actress shared a family photo in which they all - Saif and their kids Tamiur and Ibrahim are enjoying their 'colourful breakfast'.

In the image, Kareena, Saif and Taimur are happily posing for the camera, while Jeh can be seen posing hilariously. Alongside the post, she wrote, "We like our breakfasts to becolourful. Summer of 2023."

(A screengrab from Kareena's London dairies | Image: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)

Meanwhile, before jetting off to London, Kareena Kapoor was busy shooting for Rhea Kapoor's next project, The Crew, also starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie is slated to release next year. The actress also has Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X lined up.