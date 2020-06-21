Father's Day: Kareena Shares Pic Of Tim-Saif; Soha Calls Kunal-Inaaya 'Partners In Rhyme'

Quick links:
Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday took to her Instagram handle to extend Father's Day wishes to Saif Ali Khan by sharing an adorable picture of Taimur & 'Sacred Games' actor together. Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan too shared a cute picture of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Kunal Kemmu.
Soha wrote, "Partners in rhyme, more often in crime !! @khemster2 Happy Father’s Day - you got this." [sic] Meanwhile, Kareena wrote, "He'll always have your back Tim... ❤️🤗 #HappyFathersDay" [sic]
Father's Day: Big B, Sonam, Anushka, others share adorable pics, intense feelings for dads
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.