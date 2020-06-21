Last Updated:

Father's Day: Kareena Shares Pic Of Tim-Saif; Soha Calls Kunal-Inaaya 'Partners In Rhyme'

Honoring fatherhood and paternal bonds, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan took to their Instagram handle to extend Father's Day wishes to Saif and Kunal Kemmu

Chetna Kapoor
Father's Day

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday took to her Instagram handle to extend Father's Day wishes to Saif Ali Khan by sharing an adorable picture of Taimur & 'Sacred Games' actor together. Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan too shared a cute picture of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Kunal Kemmu.

Soha wrote, "Partners in rhyme, more often in crime !! @khemster2 Happy Father’s Day - you got this." [sic] Meanwhile, Kareena wrote, "He'll always have your back Tim... ❤️🤗 #HappyFathersDay" [sic]

Father and daughters. #happyfathersday

All my favourites in a picture... And I wasn't talking about the ice cream 🤭❤️ #HappyFathersDay

Happy Father's Day Abba. I think of you every day ❤️

