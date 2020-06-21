Father's Day: Big B, Sonam, Anushka, others share adorable pics, intense feelings for dads

Sunday marked numerous occasions, be it International Yoga Day, Father’s Day, Solar Eclipse and World Music Day. Even celebrities of the film industry had special posts and reactions on all the occasions. However, it was the Father’s Day posts that dominated the celebrity social media pages.

B-Town’s Father’s Day wishes

Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage of himself his father, legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and copying his pose, while writing. The veteran asked his father to teach him another book of relationships, after he read the wrinkles on his face. In another post, he shared how his friends used to console him that he lived with his father for 61 years, while his friend could do so only for 18 years.

Sonam K Ahuja posted a snap with her father Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea and another with her father-in-law. The actor shared a quote and praised both of them for the ‘unconditional love’ and how they made it big after starting with nothing. The Khoobsurat star thanked them for giving their kids a privileged life and most importantly, passing down values.

Anushka Sharma shared a snap of her father kissing the actor, with husband Virat Kohli also in the background, from their wedding rituals. The Dil Dhadakne Do star recalled the conversation with the retired Armyman on the way to school, how he urged her to do the right thing and to pray for wisdom.

Sanjay Dutt posted a snap with his children, Trishala, Iqra and Shahraan, sharing his ‘great feeling’ to be a father, while promising to stand by them always. Trishala, who is in USA, also posted how she’ll always be her ‘little girl’, conveying love, expressing how much she misses him and wanting to meet after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suniel Shetty shared a framed photograph of his father recalling the memories and grief of losing him, and how much he missed him.

R Madhavan posted pictures of the four generations of his family with his father, grandfather and son, how words were not enough for them and praising the 'strong' dads.

Shruti Haasan shared a quirky selfie with ‘Appa’ and #Bapuji Kamal Haasan, thanking him for inspiring her to be courageous in art and life.

Soha Ali Khan posted photos from two generations, one of herself with father Manoor Ali Khan Pataudi and another of husband Kunal Kemmu with their daughter Inaaya Naumi. In the first he shared how much she missed the former Team India Captain, and in the latter, how the father-duo were ‘partners in crime.’ Kunal, on the other hand, shared a fun video giving his father some 'pain', and how he was always ‘positive’ to laugh it all.

Mira Rajput Kapoor shared a pic with Shahid Kapoor to wish the ‘best dad’ and for being the reason for the kids to wake up and jump on him.

Anupam Kher posted a snap of his father, along with a note on how he never refused their demands even though he was broke and how he was the ‘richest person.’

Preity Zinta shared a photo of her father with a little Preity in his arms. The actor wrote how much she missed him, and how he always lived in her heart, thanking him for teaching her to dream, love, stand up for herself.

