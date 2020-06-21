Father's Day: Big B, Sonam, Anushka, others share adorable pics, intense feelings for dads

Quick links:
Sunday marked numerous occasions, be it International Yoga Day, Father’s Day, Solar Eclipse and World Music Day. Even celebrities of the film industry had special posts and reactions on all the occasions. However, it was the Father’s Day posts that dominated the celebrity social media pages.
Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage of himself his father, legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and copying his pose, while writing. The veteran asked his father to teach him another book of relationships, after he read the wrinkles on his face. In another post, he shared how his friends used to console him that he lived with his father for 61 years, while his friend could do so only for 18 years.
Sonam K Ahuja posted a snap with her father Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea and another with her father-in-law. The actor shared a quote and praised both of them for the ‘unconditional love’ and how they made it big after starting with nothing. The Khoobsurat star thanked them for giving their kids a privileged life and most importantly, passing down values.
“A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remain as a pillar of strength throughout our lives.” – Ama H. Vanniarachchy I’m blessed to be born to a father who has taught me the value of integrity, morals, progressive ideas and the importance of work ethic, I’m lucky enough to marry into a family where my father in law leads by example with his optimism, spirituality and doing everything he does with an unbeatable conscience. Both of them have given me unconditional love and support. And they’ve both started with nothing and reached stars and have done everything to give their children whatever they need so they don’t have to face the same trials they faced. But our most important inheritance is the values that they have passed down. Happy Father’s Day to the super heroes in my life.. I am because of you.
Anushka Sharma shared a snap of her father kissing the actor, with husband Virat Kohli also in the background, from their wedding rituals. The Dil Dhadakne Do star recalled the conversation with the retired Armyman on the way to school, how he urged her to do the right thing and to pray for wisdom.
A conversation between my papa and me when he would drive me to pre University college before he went to his office on his Army posting in Bangalore... Papa- "Always do the right thing in life no matter how hard it is . You will always come out happier and at peace with yourself " Me- "But how will I know what's the right thing to do in all situations in life " Papa-"For that, pray for wisdom. Wisdom to know the difference between right and wrong and the strength to choose the right thing always " I pray that you all find the same wisdom that I pray for daily and I pray that all girls are blessed with a father like mine ðŸ™â¤ï¸
Sanjay Dutt posted a snap with his children, Trishala, Iqra and Shahraan, sharing his ‘great feeling’ to be a father, while promising to stand by them always. Trishala, who is in USA, also posted how she’ll always be her ‘little girl’, conveying love, expressing how much she misses him and wanting to meet after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Suniel Shetty shared a framed photograph of his father recalling the memories and grief of losing him, and how much he missed him.
R Madhavan posted pictures of the four generations of his family with his father, grandfather and son, how words were not enough for them and praising the 'strong' dads.
Shruti Haasan shared a quirky selfie with ‘Appa’ and #Bapuji Kamal Haasan, thanking him for inspiring her to be courageous in art and life.
Soha Ali Khan posted photos from two generations, one of herself with father Manoor Ali Khan Pataudi and another of husband Kunal Kemmu with their daughter Inaaya Naumi. In the first he shared how much she missed the former Team India Captain, and in the latter, how the father-duo were ‘partners in crime.’ Kunal, on the other hand, shared a fun video giving his father some 'pain', and how he was always ‘positive’ to laugh it all.
Pitaji ki seva karna bête ka dharm hota hai. But sometimes that seva hurts ðŸ˜‚ Sorry for all the pains that I have caused you and thank you for always forgiving me and laughing through it all. You are the most positive and fun person I know. I love you papaâ¤ï¸ #happyfathersday
Mira Rajput Kapoor shared a pic with Shahid Kapoor to wish the ‘best dad’ and for being the reason for the kids to wake up and jump on him.
Anupam Kher posted a snap of his father, along with a note on how he never refused their demands even though he was broke and how he was the ‘richest person.’
Preity Zinta shared a photo of her father with a little Preity in his arms. The actor wrote how much she missed him, and how he always lived in her heart, thanking him for teaching her to dream, love, stand up for herself.
I don’t need a day to remember you, I don’t need an occasion, When I miss you, all I have to do is close my eyes and see you. You live in my heart and in my dreams. Thank you Papa for Teaching me how to dream, how to stand up for myself, fight back and how to love. I miss you so much and I love you beyond words. #Happyfathersday to all the wonderful fathers out thereâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸ #missyou #papa #mysuperhero #ting
