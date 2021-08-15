Kareena Kapoor, Two Sons Jet Off To Maldives To Celebrate Saif Ali Khan's Birthday; Watch

Actor Saif Ali Khan who will ring on his 51st birthday on August 16, has jetted off for a vacation with family. The actor who is quite busy with his professional commitments took time off to spend some quality time with his family including his wife Kareena and two sons, Taimur and Jehangir (Jeh). Several pictures and videos of the family at the private airport have gone viral on social media.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan along with sons jet off to Maldives

According to various media reports, the family has jetted off to the Maldives to ring in Saif Ali Khan’s birthday. In the video posted on social media, Jeh and Saif were spotted at Kalina Airport, Mumbai. While Kareena, Taimur, and Saif wore white, we saw a glimpse of Jeh who was wearing a navy blue shirt. The couple was seen busy completing the formalities as little Taimur walks inside the airport. Earlier, Saif and Kareena were spotted with their sons Taimur and Jeh as they stepped out in the city.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Jehangir in February 2021. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are already parents to a son named Taimur. He was born in 2016. Recently, it was revealed that Saif and Kareena had named their second child Jehangir, for which the celebrity couple received mixed responses from their fans. After becoming parents to Taimur in December 2016, the couple was subjected to public scrutiny by netizens who believed they named their child after a Turkish invader. The couple later cleared the air by revealed that Taimur was derived from a Persian word meaning 'Iron'.

As per Pinkvilla, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor along with their two kids Taimur and Jeh visited Randhir Kapoor's house. According to reports, unlike their previous vacations that had their families joining in, this one will just be for the four of them. This tropical holiday will be baby Jehangir's first trip with his family. All of six months old, the little one was clicked enjoying his nap as his nanny carried him to the airport.

IMAGE: KAREENAKAPOORKHAN/VIRALBHAYANI/Instagram

