Kareena Kapoor Wishes Sister Karisma With An Endearing Group Picture From Her B'day Bash

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's birthday was celebrated yesterday, on June 24, 2021, at her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence. Bebo took to her Instagram handle recently and shared a picture from the get-together. A lot of members from the Kapoor family as well as Kareena's friends Amrita Arora with her family could be seen gracing the party.

Kareena Kapoor's birthday wish for Karisma Kapoor

Jab We Met actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle recently and shared a picture from Karisma Kapoor's birthday celebration. The Dil Toh Pagal Hai star was seen surrounded by her family and friends while cutting the birthday cakes. Among the guests were Amrita Arora, her husband Shakeel Ladak, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma's kids Samaira, Kiaan Raj among others. Kareena's caption for her sister read, "Happy Birthday to the centre of our universe ❤️❤️❤️".

Netizens react to Kareena Kapoor's Instagram post

Kareena Kapoor has a following of close to 7 million people on the social networking site and her latest picture garnered around 77k likes within a few hours of sharing it. Fans and followers of the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham star bombarded the comments section with birthday wishes for Karisma. While producer and Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor left a comment that read, "The Best", another follower wrote, "lots of love Kareena and happy birthday to lolo".

Kareena Kapoor also shared a video on her Instagram handle yesterday, on the occasion of Karisma's birthday. The video featured several pictures of the Kapoor sisters and her caption read, "Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know... my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family... ❤️❤️ Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together ❤️😍 I love you like no one else... I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one... My lolo ❤️❤️".

Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming works

Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium featuring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey and many others. The Bollywood diva will next be seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chadha as Maneela Sodhi. The film is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel Forrest Gump, which was also made into an English movie starring Tom Hanks. Kareena's Laal Singh Chadha is expected to release in December 2021.

Image - Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Account

