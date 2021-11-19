Kareena Kapoor's 'Chand Series' Features Saif, Taimur & Jeh; See Pataudi Palace Glimpses

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan make it a point to take time out of their busy schedule to head out of Mumbai often. Apart from their trips to other parts of the country and even abroad, the family also likes to visit the latter's ancestral property, Pataudi Palace in Haryana. The star couple and their children, Taimur and Jeh, are currently spending some quality time at the palace.

The family seemed to be having a gala time, if the pictures from their outing are anything to go by. Apart from the four of them, there was something else that caught their fancy too. Kareena shared a glimpse of her 'Chand series' featuring her boys.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Chand' series featuring Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh

Kareena dropped her 'Chand series' on her Instagram stories on Thursday. The actor first shared the image of the moon shining from between the clouds.

She then introduced her elder son Taimur as her 'Chand 1', who was happy to pose with a lollipop in his mouth, while the real 'Chand' too shined behind them.

The Jab We Met star then shared a selfie with Saif, and captioned it, 'And the best for the last.'

However, that was not the last, as younger son Jeh too joined in, as Kareena somehow managed to click him between the 'Chand and his bedtime.' 'But I managed yay... series complete', she exulted.

One could also see glimpses of the Pataudi Palace, the terrace and the pillars, giving it the 'royal' look.

Numerous other moments of the family were loved by their fans this year, right from their trips to mark birthdays, the four's traditional look on Diwali and other heartwarming moments.

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan on professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif is gearing up for the release of Bunty Aur Babli 2. He plays the role of a middle-class man, as Babli aka Rani Mukerji's husband in the movie. The comedy hits the theatres on Friday.

Kareena will next star in the film Laal Singh Chaddha. The Aamir Khan-starrer hits the theatres on the occasion of Valentine's Day.