Kareena Kapoor's Cousin Armaan Jain's Pre-wedding Picture Is Just Like A Fairytale

Armaan Jain who will soon tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra shared a beautiful pre-wedding picture on his Instagram handle. Looking stunning sitting on a swing, the couple's picture is nothing less than a fairytale.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor get all cozy at Armaan Jain’s birthday bash; See new pic

In July this year, Armaan popped the question and wrote: "The moment I eagerly waited for since the last 7 years finally arrived... the moment in my life where I felt the most nervous...when I think of my first school exam or my first shot in front of the camera it was nothing compared to the butterflies I had in my stomach when you walked in, every sensation went numb... Everything I rehearsed flew out of my mind...I finally realized what my yoga teacher said when he meant go blank and be in the moment... As I walked you, my most beautiful @anissamalhotra , down the aisle and went onto my knees, my heart was pounding, my mouth was dry, everything was hazy and I felt an inexplicable emotion like I did when I first met you...We’ve come a long way Jaan... fought all the odds come rain come storm (literally 🙈) Thank you for being my backbone, pillar of strength and sticking with me through thick and thin... YOU are the woman of my dreams and I am the luckiest man alive! None of this would be possible without our generous parents, our adorable Cupid @aadarjain who introduced US and all our extended family i.e. our friends who were a part of yesterday and more importantly, an integral part of our beautiful journey in the last 7 years. My Armaan was to be with my Anissa forever and you said YES. I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you... Love you."

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's social media PDA is raising eyebrows on the internet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.