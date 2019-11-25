Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Get All Cozy At Armaan Jain’s Birthday Bash; See New Pic

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. Recently in the wee hours of the morning, the Bollywood duo was seen taking off to an undisclosed location. However, the latter was also papped with an arm sling and reportedly was injured last evening during the weekly football match. After the pictures and videos surfaced on the internet, many fans and netizens were expressing their concern and also took to the comment section to extend 'get well soon' messages. However, it seems that the couple are in a celebratory mood now as they were spotted chilling together at Ranbir’s cousin Armaan Jain’s birthday bash.

Also Read: Fans Claim Alia Bhatt Looks Like Bhuvan Bam In THIS Picture & The Resemblance Is Uncanny

Ranbir and Alia could be seen chilling at Armaan Jain's birthday party

Recently, a picture from the celebration circulated on social media. The picture shows Alia and Ranbir posing together along with birthday boy Armaan Jain, Rima Jain, Karisma Kapoor, and Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani. Ranbir is seen looking dapper in a blue denim shirt and pants. Alia is looking pretty as a daisy in a blue dress with white floral prints. The couple is all smiles as they can be seen posing together for the picture. Take a look at the picture below.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen in the film Brahmastra

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for his role in Shamshera. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles and is set in the 1800s. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra, the movie will narrate the tale of a notorious tribe, who deceives people of a village by dacoiting. Shamshera is also produced by Yash Raj Films.

Other than Shamshera, the actor also has Brahmashtra in his kitty. The movie is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. Reportedly, the movie is now slated to release in 2020. Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the film Sanju which was a blockbuster at the box office. While Alia was seen in the film Kalank which could not live up to the expectations at the box office.

Also Read: Barfi To Sanju: The Most Iconic Characters Played By Ranbir Kapoor

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Spotted In Stylish Salmon Pink Outfit While Shooting In Town

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.