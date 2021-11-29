Kareena Kapoor Khan hopped on to the bandwagon as she shared her version of 'your accent is so sexy' trend with former cricketer Yuvraj Singh. The actor shared the hilarious video on her Instagram where she could be seen trying to pronounce the words Pizza and Burrah in Yuvraj's Punjabi accent.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest Instagram post has left fans in splits, as the actor, along with Yuvraj Singh tried out a viral internet challenge. In the video, Yuvraj could be seen saying the words in a Punjabi accent while Kareena repeats them in an English accent. The cricketer says, 'Burrah', Bebo replies with, 'Yaas'. Then Yuvraaj says, 'Pijja' and Kareena responds with, 'Pizza'. They continue the fun exchange of words and end the video with Shehnaaz Gill's famous, 'Twadda Kutta' dialogue. Watch the fun video below:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in the comedy-drama film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The movie will be helmed by Advait Chandan in an adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. The original movie starred Tom Hanks in the lead role and garnered critical acclaim. The movie is set to release on April 14, 2022. Kareena will soon be donning the hat of a producer for the first time in Hansal Mehta's untitled project. She will also be starring in the project.

Kapoor also became a writer earlier this year as she released her first book Pregnancy Bible that covered her pregnancy journey. The actor shares two sons, Taimur and Jeh with her husband Saif Ali Khan. The actor announced the release of her book through her Instagram and wrote, "This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies. In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today."

Image: Instagram/@yuvisofficial