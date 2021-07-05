Kareena Kapoor's Son Taimur Has A Healthy Food Preference And Actor Loves It; See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to offer fun-filled glimpses of her personal life on her Instagram feed and stories. Right from the view from her home, visuals of her house to her workout routine, fans look forward to seeing what the actor was up to. This time it was not about herself, but her son Taimur, as she gave a glimpse of one of his preferences as far as food was concerned.

Kareena Kapoor shares Taimur’s meal

Kareena took to her Instagram stories to share Taimur’s meal, which consisted of fuculli pasta, beans and capsicum. The dish was colourful, but one colour stood out from others like red and yellow.

The Jab We Met star wrote that Taimur aka Tim liked to ‘keep it green.’ A traditional food-related tip for good health is to eat greens, and that advice is often shared by parents with their children. Taimur's mother too was happy with his preference as she expressed her love to him with a heart emoji.

Kareena is known to post numerous other pictures of Taimur and his likes. In fact, the 40-year-old posted his pictures to convey greetings for occasions like Holi, World Earth Day, World Environment Day, Mother’s Day and Yoga Day.

Recently, on Yoga Day, she had posted a snap of the little one with his father Saif Ali Khan. Previously, Kareena had also shared the first glimpse of her younger son, with Taimur holding him, on Mother’s Day.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena had recently made headlines for allegedly demanding a hefty sum to play the role of Sita in a film based on Ramayan. The actor will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. She reunites with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan in the movie, which is the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks classic Forrest Gump.

