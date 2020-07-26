Kareena Kapoor's 'Poo' To Deepika's 'Naina': Iconic B'wood Characters That Are Favourite

Bollywood films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Hai Deewani, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, Jab We Met, among others have given some iconic characters to the audience that are adored by them. These strong personalities and roles can never be forgotten. Be it nerdy Naina from Yeh Jawaani Hai Hai Deewani or the stylish Poo from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, there are several characters that are fan-favourites. So, here is a glance at some of these iconic and strong characters that Bollywood has given us-

Strong and iconic characters that Bollywood has given us-

The Dramatic ‘Poo’

Kareena Kapoor portrayed the ultimate diva and sass girl in the film, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham. Even today, Poo is one of the most recognized characters in Indian cinema, for this generation. Poo was one of those girls whose confidence is fascinating and her fashion choices are unconventional. Kareena Kapoor's character of Poo is someone who loves herself, lives life on her own terms and she is her owns number one fan.

The Rich & Shopaholic ‘Aisha’

Sonam Kapoor's role of Aisha is loved and admired many fans. Sonam Kapoor’s Aisha was a shopaholic girl and a fashionista. Her fun-loving character has a way of dealing with people and getting the most out of them. Aisha is a spendthrift and animal-lover, who also finds her love of life in the film. Basically she played the role of a fun-loving, chirpy girl who was all smiles throughout the movie.

The Tomboy ‘Anjali’

Kajol's performance as Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is surely one of her most recognised work. In the film, Kajol’s version of a care-free, basketball-loving tomboy was adored by many. In the first half, Anjali played the amazing role of a tomboy who literally does not have any sort of interest in men. Tomboy Anjali's short bob hairdo and funky Dungarees were a rage back in the day. Kajol’s character in the film was refreshing to watch for all the fans.

The Nerdy ‘Naina’

Deepika Padukone's iconic role, Naina Talwar, the nerd from the film, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ is one of the simplest characters. Her personality was not loud or flamboyant, rather she was a regular medical student who won hearts with her gracefulness. Deepika Padukone’s character Naina in the film was a soft-spoken, empathetic, and an extremely strong character. Deepika's Naina taught viewers that risks are important and being courageous in life can get you what you want in life.

The Lively ‘Geet’

Geet is certainly one of Kareena's most loved on-screen characters to date. The only Bollywood actor who made the combination of a Patiala salwar, printed long t-shirt and a colourful inner so popular and also look stylish in it. Even today when we watch the film, Geet avatar and her “Sikhni hun main Bhatinda ki” swag leave us in splits. Geet is clearly a lively, life-loving, risk-taker, filter-free girl with straight-forward attitude and an adorable character that made the film one of our favourite ones to binge-watch anytime.

