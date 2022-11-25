Kareena, Priyanka, Ranveer React To Alia-Ranbir Naming Their Daughter Raha Kapoor

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their firstborn, a daughter on November 6, 2022. The couple recently revealed they've named their daughter Raha via an Instagram post. Alia and Ranbir shared an adorable family picture announcing their daughter's name. Soon after the announcement, members of the film industry including Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and more showered the couple with love and blessed their daughter.

On to the comment section of Alia's IG post, Kareena Kapoor expressed her wish to hold Raha in her arms. She wrote, "Raha Kapoor can I hold you can’t wait." Priyanka Chopra also reacted to the photo and wrote, "God bless Raha," while Ranveer Singh, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Bipasha Basu, and more dropped red heart emojis.

Alia Bhatt's Instagram post revealing daughter's name

In the IG photo, an 'out-of-focus' Alia and Ranbir are seen holding their daughter, while an FC Barcelona jersey revealing their daughter's name "RAHA", hung on a wall, is in focus. Sharing the photo, the 29-year-old actor wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…" She further added the several meaning of Raha and wrote, "in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL!" In concluding her note, Bhatt penned, "Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcome baby girl

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl, Raha Kapoor, on November 6 at a hospital in Mumbai. Soon after the birth of their daughter, the couple shared a note that read, "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!" They signed off with 'love love love Alia and Ranbir.'

Image: PTI/Instagram/@aliaabhatt