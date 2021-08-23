Kareena's Son Jeh Seen With Nanny Who Also Nursed Taimur; Netizens Give Mixed Reactions

Paparazzi have been intense in chasing Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur over the last few years. And it has not changed much for the star couple's younger child Jeh as the little one too has come under the media scanner now. A constant in the kids' respective appearances was their nanny, and netizens seemed familiar with her.

Netizens react to appearance of Kareena Kapor's children Taimur & Jeh's nanny

People who followed Taimur's growing-up years might be familiar with the little one being held by his nanny. The bespectacled caretaker, always dressed in her uniform, had attained popularity during that time.

Right from her name Savitri, alleged salary of Rs 1.5 lakh per month, an Instaram page dedicated to her, and videos of her scolding the paparazzi for their prying eyes had all become a talking point at that time.

As Jeh made his first appearance with his face towards the cameras on Sunday, August 22, netizens also noticed that the famous nanny was back.

Many of them reacted with delight, writing that she was back and that they missed her. One recalled her scolding the paparazzi and urged the shutterbugs to be cautious this time around. While some noticed that the nanny was not changed, a netizen was unhappy about her being hired again, claiming that she had been 'rude with Taimur.'

Meanwhile, other netizens went gaga over Jeh's features and some also commented about his resemblance with his brother.

Jeh was clicked while Saif, Kareena and Taimur returned from a trip to the Maldives. They had visited the island to celebrate Saif's 51st birthday. Kareena had numerous shared pictures and one of the highlights was a family snap to wish Saif. She had then written, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want."

Another reason to celebrate was about Jeh turning six months ago. Dropping an adorable photo, she had a sweet message, "Love, happiness, and courage to you always. Happy 6 months my life. "Both the posts had gone viral on social media and many celebrities had showered love on them.