Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera Complete 1 Year Of Marital Bliss; Share Unseen Wedding Video

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera have completed one year of marital bliss today February 5. They have marked the special occasion by sharing a romantic video from their wedding festivities on social media.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Karishma wrote, "One year down, forever to go. Happy 1st to US. Life has never been so beautiful as it has been this past year with you by my side. Love you baby."

As soon as the actress dropped the photos, celebrities from the entertainment fraternity poured their wishes and showered love on the couple. Drashti Dhami wrote, "Happyyyyy anni love."

Sohanna Sinha penned, "Happy happy anniversary to one of the most amazing couple god bless always." Rashami Desai commented, Congratulations kari many more to come."

Take a look at the post below:

More about Karisma Tanna and Varun Bangera

After dating for some time, Karishma Tanna tied the knot with beau Varun Bangera at an intimate dreamy wedding ceremony in February last year. The couple exchanged their wedding vows in presence of their close friends and family.

The actress' close friends from the industry including Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Ridhima Pandit, Harleen Sethi, and Terence Lewis among others attended the wedding celebration.

The couple bought a luxurious duplex house in the suburbs of Mumbai. On the work front, Karishma is all set to appear Hansal Mehta’s Scoop.

