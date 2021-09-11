Karisma Kapoor Elated After Saif Ali Khan's 'wonderful Gift'; Shares Beautiful Picture

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who is basking in the success of his latest release Bhoot Police recently presented his sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor with a beautiful gift. Karisma, who shared a great bond and rapport with Saif often showers words of appreciation for him and he also never misses a chance to shower love on his sister-in-law.

Karisma again praised Saif by sharing a picture and it gave a glimpse of his earlier home. Karisma took to Instagram and shared the priceless present she received from her Hum Saath Saath Hain co-star. The gift was a beautiful monochrome picture that showed Karisma and Kareena posing for the camera while among CDs and other stationery items.

Karisma Kapoor receives a lovely gift from Saif Ali Khan, expresses gratitude

While sharing the picture, Karisma thanked Saif and wrote, “Thanks Saifu for this wonderful memory, can’t wait to put it up love it #family #cherishedmoments #fortunenights #sistersarethebest.” Ranveer Singh was one of the first ones to drop a comment below the picture and wrote, “ Love.” Followed by Ranveer Singh was Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi who wrote, “Beautiful women.” Karisma earlier penned beautiful birthday wishes for Saif with a throwback picture from Hum Saath Saath Hain. She even shared some pictures of their off-screen moments together featuring her sister Kareena Kapoor and their parents. Endearingly calling him 'Saifu', Karisma wrote, 'Reel life to Real-life it’s always a blast with you. Happy birthday, Saifu!'.

Karisma and Saif have shared screen space in several films including Om Shanti Om, Biwi No 1, Yeh Dillagi, Bombay Talkies, and more while creating a charm with their on screen presence. The most memorable film of them together was Hum Saath Saath Hain released in 1999. The musical drama helmed by Sooraj Barjatya struck a chord with numerous Indian households for their loving depiction of a large joint family. Featuring notable actors as couples, Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's pairing was a huge hit as it presented a young and carefree love.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the web series Mentalhood. The series revolves around different natures of mothers and showcases how they manage their way through unreasonable expectations and they try their best to raise their children. Kapoor played the role of Meira, a multi-tasking mom, who tries to find the right balance in parenting and reaches out to other moms through a blog. The series marked Karisma's digital debut and was released in 2020.

IMAGE: REALKARISMAKAPOOR/Instagram