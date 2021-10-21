Karisma Kapoor Reveals Her Preserved Collection Of Sarees From 'dadi And Nani'

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's love for sarees is never-ending! The actor is so fond of sarees that to date she has preserved her maternal and paternal grandmothers' sarees for herself and her daughter, Samaira, reported by the news agency, ANI. She revealed that she used to take her 'nani's sarees' and wear them along with her mother's heel. Scroll down to read more.

Karisma Kapoor: 'I have gotten beautiful sarees from my dadi and nani'

At a press conference of Kankatala Sarees, Karisma Kapoor told ANI, "I love wearing sarees. I have gotten beautiful sarees from my dadi and nani which I have preserved till date. My nani used to wear stunning chiffon sarees... I remember as a child I used to take her sarees and wear them along with my mom's heel and then would walk around the house. "I am also preserving all those sarees for my daughter."

While talking about the beauty of the six-yard drape, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai star recalled how she got the opportunity of wearing graceful sarees in a few films like Biwi No. 1 and Zubeidaa. She said, "I am lucky that I got movies in which I got the chance to wear sarees. I wore mainly Kanjeevaram silk sarees in Biwi No. 1 and after the release of the film, those sarees literally became a trend. In Zubeidaa, I wore totally different sarees that beautifully depicted the period drama. Undoubtedly, I have a soft corner for sarees."

It is quite evident that the star is a big-time saree lover. The actor keeps on experimenting and accessorizing her saree with a belt to donning different types of blouses. Take a look.

Meanwhile, recently Karisma recreated her star sister Kareena Kapoor's character, Geet, from Jab We Met. The actor dressed like her younger sister Kareena's iconic character in the movie, for an ad by Dunzo Daily. The ad attempts to recreate iconic dialogues from the movie Jab We Met. The ad features Karisma dressed like her younger sister Kareena from Jab We Met while delivering the latter’s famous dialogues Karisma actor took to Instagram and shared a BTS video where she is seen rehearsing for the role. In the video, she is seen talking to her sister Kareena over the phone while she is on a train getting up from the film.

Image: Instagram/@karismakapoor