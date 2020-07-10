Karisma Kapoor Recalls Shooting With A 'beautiful Cheetah'; Asks Fans To Guess The Movie

Actor Karisma Kapoor took to her social media to share a throwback picture from one of the film shoots with her fans. Amid the lockdown, the actor has been quite active on social media and regularly shares pictures and videos. She totally shocked her fans with her latest post where she can be seen standing real close to a cheetah. Take a look at her post:

Karisma Kapoor shares a picture with a real cheetah

In the picture, Karisma Kapoor is seen in a jeep with a real cheetah standing on the jeep's bonnet. She explained in the caption that the cheetah was a real one and no VFX was used. She further wrote, "And yes I was scared yet mesmerised at the same timeðŸ˜„ðŸ¥°

Guess the film #guessinggameðŸ”› #flashbackfriday Hint ~ shot in South Africa". [sic]

Fans were quick to react and flooded the comments section with their answers and praises for Karisma Kapoor. Many dropped heart and fire emojis to express their emotions regarding the picture. Many fans promptly guessed that the film was Shikari.

About Shikari

Directed by N. Chandra, Shikari hit the screens in the year 2000. Along with Karisma Kapoor, it also starred Govinda, Tabu, and Nirmal Pandey. The plot of the film revolved around Rajeshwari who falls in love with Om. She faces trouble due to her sister-in-law who refuses to accept their love. Things take a turn when Rajeshwari realises that the truth is something else as both of them try to escape from a man who is out to kill both of them.

What's on the work front for Karisma Kapoor?

On the professional front, Karisma Kapoor made her digital debut with Mentalhood in March 2020. Directed by Karishma Kohli, the series also started Sanjay Suri, Tillotama Shome, Dino Morea, and Shruti Seth. The plot of the show revolves around a group of mothers who use different strategies to balance their everyday tasks and lives with their children. Kapoor essays the character of Meira Sharma in the show.

She is set to star next in S. Ramanathan's directorial venture Zamaanat: And Justice for All. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Anupam Kher. The plot revolves around an unfulfilled love-story of a lawyer who ends up losing his eyesight in an accident and adapts a life of seclusion. Karisma Kapoor will be seen playing the character of Kajol in the film.

