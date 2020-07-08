Neetu Kapoor’s Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor Wish Their Aunt

Bollywood veteran actor Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 62nd birthday today with her family and loved ones. The internet has been flooded with wishes from all corners of the industry and fans on this special occasion. Even Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor took to social media to drop their wishes for their aunt.

ALSO READ | Karisma Kapoor’s “post-it of positivity” will surely put a smile on your face

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Manish Malhotra wish Neetu Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media to drop a heartfelt wish for her aunt, Neetu Kapoor. She shared a black and white picture of Neetu Kapoor from her golden days. She even wrote, “Happy Birthday Neetu Aunty” as she shared the picture.

(Image Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram)

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls Sara Ali Khan Used To Be A 'brat'

Karisma Kapoor shared a picture of Neetu Kapoor from her birthday dinner last night. The same picture was also shared by Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Karisma Kapoor further wrote, “Happy birthday Neetu aunty”.

(Image Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram)

Further, fashion designer Manish Malhotra also shared a lovely selfie of the duo. Manish Malhotra also penned a heartfelt note for Neetu Kapoor on her birthday. He wrote, “Happy Birthday @neetu54. stay this wonderful always. one of my most favourite heroines and I love every movie of yours and all your songs and especially the ones with Rishiji are my all-time favourites. #love”.

Neetu Kapoor also replied to Manish Malhotra and wrote, “Thank you, Manish, love you. !! Quite enjoying our small QG”. Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was also all hearts for the lovely wish.

ALSO READ | Neetu Kapoor Bids Her Final Goodbye To Rishi Kapoor; Says “end Of Our Story”

(Image Source: Manish Malhotra Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a lovely wish for her 'Iron lady'. She shared a picture of herself with her mother, Neetu Kapoor, and her brother, Ranbir Kapoor. She further wrote, “Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma”.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also threw a birthday dinner for her mother, Neetu Kapoor yesterday. She even shared a picture from the dinner. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is seen posing along with the birthday girl in the picture. She also captioned the picture as, “Mom’s bday eve dinner. #dinnerready”.

ALSO READ | Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Adorable Selfie With Mother Neetu Kapoor And Daughter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.