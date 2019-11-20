Karisma Kapoor: Some Of The The Actor's Best Saree Looks On Social Media

Karisma Kapoor is considered by fans as one of the most gorgeous women in Bollywood. She has always been one of those actors how has an amazing fashion sense. She dominated Bollywood during her prime years and always made a huge style statement whenever she came on screen. Here are some of her Saree looks from Instagram, that prove the actor is still slaying.

Karisma Kapoor best saree looks

Red Elegance

Karisma Kapoor has one of the most elegant collection of sarees. She wore this unique combination of red and gold for Diwali. This look suited her well and she paired it up with a few gold aesthetic pieces of jewellery. The bindi she wore on her forehead complimented well with her overall look.

Black and White Fall

This saree look was gorgeous in its appearance and was a mix of ethnic with a modern touch. The look was first seen at a fashion show, however, Karisma managed to bring out the style quotient. The saree had a bow, which made the saree look unique. Karisma bought out the look with her jewellery that complimented well with her style.

Black

The fans thought Karisma looked ravishing in this look of pretty shimmering saree. This was a rather unusual choice of colour as black is something stars often choose to not wear while dressing up in ethnic. However, this look by Karisma was an absolute stunner. She paired the look with dark minimal makeup.

The Mirchi Saree

Karisma called this saree The Mirchi saree on Instagram for its vivid use of red and black. The saree has something written in Devanagari script over it, which just adds to its uniqueness. This look is an ethnic style and brings out a ravishing look to it. Karisma paired it with some earring which went well with the overall look.

