The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Karisma Kapoor: Some Of The The Actor's Best Saree Looks On Social Media

Bollywood News

Karisma Kapoor has been giving some major style goals over Instagram and here are some of her best saree looks over the years. Read to know more about her looks

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
karisma kapoor

Karisma Kapoor is considered by fans as one of the most gorgeous women in Bollywood. She has always been one of those actors how has an amazing fashion sense. She dominated Bollywood during her prime years and always made a huge style statement whenever she came on screen. Here are some of her Saree looks from Instagram, that prove the actor is still slaying.

Karisma Kapoor best saree looks

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor Looks Glam In Sequined Bird Print Pantsuit At A Party

Red Elegance

Karisma Kapoor has one of the most elegant collection of sarees. She wore this unique combination of red and gold for Diwali. This look suited her well and she paired it up with a few gold aesthetic pieces of jewellery. The bindi she wore on her forehead complimented well with her overall look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor: The Actor's Gothic Look Will Leave You Lovestruck

Black and White Fall

This saree look was gorgeous in its appearance and was a mix of ethnic with a modern touch. The look was first seen at a fashion show, however, Karisma managed to bring out the style quotient. The saree had a bow, which made the saree look unique. Karisma bought out the look with her jewellery that complimented well with her style.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor Stuns Netizens With Her Impeccable Fashion Sense

Black

The fans thought Karisma looked ravishing in this look of pretty shimmering saree. This was a rather unusual choice of colour as black is something stars often choose to not wear while dressing up in ethnic. However, this look by Karisma was an absolute stunner. She paired the look with dark minimal makeup.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor: Moments When The Actor's Ethnic Wears Impressed Masses

The Mirchi Saree

Karisma called this saree The Mirchi saree on Instagram for its vivid use of red and black. The saree has something written in Devanagari script over it, which just adds to its uniqueness. This look is an ethnic style and brings out a ravishing look to it. Karisma paired it with some earring which went well with the overall look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG