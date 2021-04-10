Karisma Kapoor's Doppelganger Spotted; Fans Calls Instagram Star 'Kudrat Ka Karishma'

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor is one of the prominent celebs of the Hindi film industry and now we have stumbled upon the star’s doppelganger. The Instagram star Heena, who constantly uploads videos of her lip-syncing to Karisma’s songs and dialogues on the photo-sharing application, looks strikingly similar to the Raja Hindustani actor. Heena has been making the most of her uncanny resemblance to the star with her lip-sync videos and often gets mistaken for the actor.

Karisma Kapoor’s doppelganger

Be it her songs or dialogues, Heena’s videos often leaves netizens stunned. Currently, she enjoys a fan following of 33.8k on Instagram and there are many who have flooded her profile with amazing comments. A user wrote, "Oh...kudrat ka karishma,", while another quipped, "@therealkarismakapoor she is exactly like you, carbon copy”. Upon seeing her posts, netizens often express their astonishment by swamping her posts with endearing comments. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how netizens react to her posts:

Not only does Heena has similarity in with Karisma, she often takes to her social media profile to express she is one of her ‘biggest fan’. One of her previous posts features a throwback picture of the Dangerous Ishq star from her younger days. Check out the post shared by her below:

Meanwhile, even Karisma Kapoor recently took her Instagram profile to share a rare throwback picture of herself from the 90s. In her flashback Friday post, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai star can be seen donning a gorgeous white dress as she glares at the camera. While sharing the picture, the actor quipped, “The 90’s” before completing her caption with a heart emoticon. The post was shared with the hashtag ‘flashback Friday’, take a look at it below:

On the professional front, Karisma made her debut in the digital world by essaying the role of Meira Sharma in ZEE5’s Hindi drama web series Mentalhood. Apart from her, Sanjay Suri, Shruti Seth, Shilpa Shukla and Sandhya Mridul essayed pivotal roles in the show. The premise of the show is centred on the different natures of mothers and portrayed how they make their own way through unreasonable expectations in order to provide a good life to their children. The series explores the multi-taking nature of mothers.

(Promo Image Source: Karisma Kapoor & @heenaakh1 Instagram)

