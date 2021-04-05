Karisma Kapoor's Easter Dilemma 'to Eat Or Not To Eat'; Fans Comment 'go For It'! WATCH

Raja Hindustani actress Karisma Kapoor treated her fans to an adorable video on the auspicious day of Easter 2021. The actress fell into a dilemma where she took the help of her fans and they did not disappoint her. Check out Karisma Kapoor's latest Easter special post on her Instagram here.

Karisma's Easter 2021

Celebrating the propitious morning of Easter, Karishma took to her Instagram to share a small video where she can be seen holding two Yellow Easter eggs in her hands. Pretending to eat them, Karisma adorably expressed her dilemma whether to eat them or not. She captioned her post asking her fans 'to eat or not to eat'. Karisma sported a yellow sundress with a half updo and ended the post with the hashtag #EasterSunday.

Netizens' reaction to Karisma Kapoor's latest Instagram post

Saba Pataudi dropped a comment under Karisma's post writing 'Go for it' and wishing the actress a happy Easter. Similarly, several fans took this opportunity to wish the actress a happy Easter while encouraging Karisma to just eat the eggs. One fan wrote 'Of course' while another fan wrote 'eat it' while solving Karisma's dilemma. Many fans commented compliments for the actress for her outfit and beauty while a fan page dedicated to the actress informed the actress that soon she is going to complete 30 years in the industry in June.

Pic credit: Karisma Kapoor IG

A look at Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

The actress took to her Instagram to upload a story wishing all her fans a happy Easter as she posted a picture that read 'Easter greetings'. Recently. Karisma took to her Instagram to share pictures of her drying vegetables on her balcony. Tossing a cabbage and tomato, Karisma was all smiles as she informed her fans that all her Saturdays go like this. She also informed her fans in the caption that she loves drying and washing vegetables. In another recent post, the actress shared a throwback picture from one of her movies where Karisma Kapoor was spotted talking on the phone captioning the post, Karisma wrote 'mood during the past year' referring to the lockdowns in the country.

Pic credit: Karisma Kapoor IG

Promo Pic credit: Karisma Kapoor IG

