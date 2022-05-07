Apart from being amazing actors, there are Bollywood stars who have been avid football players. Flaunting their love for the sport, the stars are often seen playing various friendly matches in the city. And now, stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and more are set to become star attractions at All-STAR Football Match in Dubai.

Known for their impeccable acting skills, very few people know their love for the sport and how dedicated these stars are. On Saturday, stars like Ranbir, Abhishek, Kartik, Aparshakti Khurana, Dino Morea, and more who are a part of Bunty Walia’s team-All Stars Football Club (ASFC), were spotted at the airport as they head off to play the Celebrity Football Cup 2022 match with Emirates United on May 7th at the magnificent Shabab Al Ahli Stadium in Dubai.

Bollywood stars jet off to Dubai for All Stars Football match

Many other celebrities like Abhimanyu Dassani, Karan Wahi, Shashank Khaitan, Dino Morea, Shoojit Sircar, Shabir Ahluwalia, Samir Kochhar, and Bunty Walia (owner) among others who are a part of ASFC were also snapped by the paparazzi. To note, Abhishek is the captain, while Ranbir is the vice-Captain of ASFC.

Dressed in their blue jersey with the logo of the club embossed, the stars posed for the photographers at the airport while expressing their excitement. Emirates United, a UAE-based community football team, will be led by H.E. Nasser Al Neyadi and include ex UAE footballers such as Bakhit Saad, Mohammed Qasim, and social media celebs Abdulaziz Binbaz and Kris Fade.

Earlier, Pinkvilla had shared some details about the celebrity match in Dubai. A source close to the development had told the leading portal that the entire team is quite passionate about the game and they are really looking forward to playing in Dubai soon. Apart from the names, other stars like Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ahan Shetty, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Leander Paes, Aditya Seal, and Ishaan Khattar, are also a part of ASFC, however, they were not spotted at the airport.

Image: Varinder Chawla