Kartik Aaryan Adds A Twist To His #CoronaStopKaroNa Monologue, Releases Rap Video; Watch

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan took to social media on March 19 to deliver a Pyaar Ka Punchnaama style monologue about the importance of social distancing in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, after PM Modi's 21-day lockdown announcement, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor yet again took to his Instagram handle and this time added a twist to his monologue — turned it into a rap. Giving some directives Kartik yet again nails it in the informative video. His mother too makes a special appearance in the end.

Jab tak Ghar nahin baithoge, main yaad dilaata rahunga! #CoronaStopKaroNa #CoronaRapKaroNa 🎶

Keep spreading the word 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/xlngJ7ZYXH — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 25, 2020

Aaryan was not the only celebrity to talk about being cautious against the pandemic but stood out with his style. The actor, who shot to fame with his monologues, made a fervent appeal to his fans to heed the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who during an address to the nation on Thursday evening urged people to stay at home.

The target of the Kartik Aaryan's monologue were people who are treating social distancing and work from home as an excuse to mingle with others.

"It's not the summer holidays, have some shame. IPL, NBA, Premier League, schools, colleges, everything is closed. Movie releases have been postponed, but you won't stop," the actor said in his monologue.

Aaryan said one should be ready as the virus spread could get bigger in the coming days. He also asked people to, at least, take American immunologist, Anthony Fauci, seriously, who has advised people to stay at home.

"Don't party, don't travel or meet people, do Netflix, work from home, spend time with parents and trust each other" was the advice from Aaryan.

