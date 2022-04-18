Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon wowed the audience with their chemistry in the 2019 film Luka Chuppi. The two actors are now all set to share the screen space in the upcoming film Shehzada and are currently busy shooting for the same. They recently returned from their Mauritius and sparked dating rumours as their fans could not stop gushing over their chemistry.

A paparazzi video of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon is currently making rounds on the internet. In the video, the Luka Chuppi duo could be seen returning from Mauritius and heading toward their respective cars. Kartik Aaryan opted for a comfy airport look as he looked dapper in a white printed t-shirt and blue jeans. He completed his look with a pair of white shoes. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon also kept her look casual as she wore a beautiful red and brown crop top on ivory coloured flared pants. The two were indulged in a conversation as they laughed while marching toward their cars. Before getting into their cars, the duo shared a friendly hug for a brief period of time.

While the two stars are often spotted on each other's social media handles, their fans were thrilled to see them together. Their hug also sparked dating rumours as their fans could not stop gushing over their chemistry. A fan wrote, "Eagerly waiting for their relationship," while another one commented, "Why don't they date each other?" A fan quipped, "The way kriti is looking at kartik," while another one wrote, "They look perfect with each other."

Glimpses of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Mauritius shoot trip

Kriti Sanon recently took to her Instagram handle to share a fun video with Kartik Aaryan featuring their goofy sides. In the video, Kriti Sanon could be shooting a video, while Kartik Aaryan was wearing a jacket in a car. Kriti Sanon was seen asking the Dhamaka star to stop styling and also sharing laughs with the actor. In the caption, she wrote, "KA: But why am I looking Tanned? KS: Because you are!" Kartik Aaryan also shared two selfies with Kriti Sanon and wrote, "Met this Kute gal in Mauritius."

