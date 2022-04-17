Actor Kartik Aaryan has a jam-packed year ahead of him with a lot of projects in his Kitty. Shehzada, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Freddy are some of his upcoming ventures.

He is very active on his Instagram handle and often gives fans a sneak peek into some fun moments during his shoots. As the actor is currently in Mauritius and is shooting for his upcoming movie Shehzada, he took to his social media handle and shared a happy pic with his co-star.

Kartik Aaryan shares pics from Mauritius

Kartik Aaryan will be seen reuniting with his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon for their upcoming project Shehzada. On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures with 'kute gal' Kriti Sanon. In the pictures, Kartik and Kriti can be seen posing with each other for a sweet selfie. The two flaunt their dazzling smile as they pose with each other amidst the beautiful scenic location of a beach. Sharing the pics, Kartik captioned the post as "Met this Kute gal in Mauritius".

As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens took to the comments section and they flooded it with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote "Start dating each other we won't mind " and another wrote, "I have always said YOU BOTH LOOK GREAT TOGETHER ❤". Whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped heart emoticons.

Kartik Aaryan shares BTS pic with Kriti Sanon from Shehzada

Earlier, the 31-year-old actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture with Mimi actor Kriti Sanon to announce the wrap of another schedule of Shehzada. In the picture, both the actors appeared cheerful as they clicked the selfie together. Aaryan shared the picture with the caption, ''Ek aur schedule wrap hua#Shehzada 👑''.

More about Shehzada

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada is set to release on November 4, 2022. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar, Ankur Rathee, and more. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Aravind, S Radhakrishna, and Aman Gill.

