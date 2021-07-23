Kartik Aaryan Announces Next Movie, 'Captain India'; To Play Pilot In The Action Drama

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently took to Instagram and surprised fans with another interesting project Captain India. The forthcoming film will be helmed by National award laureate Hansal Mehta and Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja. The action drama will showcase the actor as a pilot who showed exemplary bravery and courage.

Kartik Aaryan to play the role of a pilot in the next film

Pushing the envelope and constantly innovating and reinventing the space of entertainment, RSVP and Baweja Studios is all set to revisit one of the most successful rescue operations in history with the movie Captain India. The story is inspired by India’s biggest and most successful rescue missions from a war-torn country.

Kartik Aaryan who is super excited to begin shooting the film shared his thoughts in a statement. “Captain India is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure and it gives me great pride & honour to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country. I have immense respect for Hansal Sir’s body of work and this was the perfect opportunity to collaborate with him,” he shared.

Kartik took to Instagram and shared the poster of his upcoming movie where he is seen dressed in the uniform of an Air Force pilot. “When a man goes beyond the call of duty. With great pride and honour, we bring to you #CaptainIndia,” he wrote. Talking about the film, producer Ronnie Screwvala said, “Captain India is not just a story of one of the biggest humanitarian operations ever but also about the indomitable human spirit, one that rises above failure despite the odds." He goes on to add, "Hansal Mehta is one of the finest filmmakers of our time and has always beautifully captured the true essence of humane stories. Kartik Aaryan’s fans are surely in for a treat as he steps into all-new territory with Captain India."

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, with Baweja Studios’ Vicky Bahri as a Co-Producer and RSVP's Sonia Kanwar serving as the Associate Producer, Captain India will go on floors early next year. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has an interesting mix of films ahead, including Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Netflix’s Dhamaka, and an untitled film to be directed by Sameer Vidwans.

IMAGE: KARTIKAARYAN/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.