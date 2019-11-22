Kartik Aaryan Celebrates His Birthday With Parents, Fans Pour In Wishes On Social Media

Kartik Aaryan who will be seen romancing Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh celebrates his 29th birthday today. Kartik Aaryan has posted about celebrating the day with his parents on his social media account. In the pictures posted by the star on social media, he can be seen cutting a birthday cake with both his parents on either side. Check out the pictures here.

See pictures

ALSO READ: Pati Patni Aur Woh: New Poster Of The Kartik Aaryan Starrer Revealed

Kartik Aaryan posted a series of pictures in which a sweet decoration made out of balloons can be seen. The balloons also have Kartik’s baby pictures on them. Kartik also posted a picture of the cake, however, in another frame two birthday cakes can be seen. In another picture, the decorations made for his birthday can be seen. The happy birthday banner hung up on the wall, a few balloons with pictures while some candles that lit the room were all a part of his birthday celebration. Kartik Aaryan wore a denim shirt as he celebrated the moment with his parents. Fans took to Twitter to wish the star on his special day.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan's Outfits That You Can Take Fashion Cues From

Fans wishes

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan Reacts To Sara Ali Khan Breakup Rumours And Reports

To my favourite actor🌸💫, wish very happy birthday and may to spread more and more happiness gets more award 🏆🎁and honors in your life🙌🌸🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @TheAaryanKartik

Once again Happy birthday love! I love you so much 💓💫#happybirthdaykartikaryan💓#KartikAaryan 💓❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/RbajQekuSf — PRAGATI PATHAK HBD kartik ❤️ (@pragati_pathak9) November 22, 2019

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan has wrapped up the shoot of for Karan Johar's Dostana 2. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Lakshya Lalwani and Asha Bhatt in pivotal roles.The movie is directed by Collin D’Cunha and is one of the most awaited films of Dharma productions. Picture from the last day of the shoot also surfaced on the internet.

ALSO READ: Dostana 2: Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor And Lakshya To Shoot In Patiala For A Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.