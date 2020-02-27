Kartik Aaryan Cheers For Jemimah Rodrigues As She Dances To ‘Haan Main Galat’, Watch

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently filming for his upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiya 2, took to his Twitter handle and praised Indian allrounder, Jemimah Rodrigues, for showing off her dance moves to the song Haan Main Galat from his last film Love Aaj Kal. The actor tagged Jemimah as his 'favourite cricketer' and cheered her to 'bring the cup home'. In the video, Indian batsman Jemimah can be seen dancing with off-duty security personnel to the chartbuster song.

Have a look:

My favourite cricketer aces #HaanMainGalat !! Bring the cup home Jemi 🏆 🏏

And by popular demand also bring Security Ji to bollywood 💃🏻 https://t.co/YSCceAP6E7 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 27, 2020

India’s classy top-order batsman and emerging next-gen talent in women’s cricket Jemimah Rodrigues showcased her dancing skills along with an off-duty security guard. Ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup match against New Zealand on February 27, Rodrigues impressed everyone with her dancing skills as she pulled off synchronized dance moves with a security guard on ‘Haan Main Galat’ song from the movie Love Aaj Kal.

Read | Working on increasing my bat speed to hit big shots: Jemimah Rodrigues

In the video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on social media platforms, the 19-year-old Indian cricketer can be seen shaking legs with the security guard while few other officials watch their dance moves. The video has already garnered more than 125k views on Twitter and over 700k views on Instagram within a few hours.

Read | Women's T20 World Cup: India post a below-par 133-8 against New Zealand

Jemimah's innings of 33-ball 26 in the opening match against Australia, the defending champions, helped India win the match by 17 runs. Though the 19-year-old got out for 10 runs in the match against New Zealand, India managed to win the game by 4 runs in a last-ball thriller.

Read | Jemimah's super rap for Harmanpreet Kaur's 100 T20Is

What's next for Kartik Aaryan?

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal along with Sara Ali Khan in the lead. The actor will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiya 2, a sequel to Priyadarshan's Bhool Bhulaiya starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Kartik will also be seen in Colin D'Cunha's upcoming film Dostana 2 along with Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya.

Read | Video: Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues dances with security guard at T20 World Cup

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.