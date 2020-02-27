Video: Indian Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues Dances With Security Guard At T20 World Cup

India’ classy top-order batsman and emerging next-gen talent in women’s cricket Jemimah Rodrigues showcased her dancing skills along with an off-duty security guard. Ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup match against New Zealand on February 27, Rodrigues impressed everyone with her dancing skills as she pulled off synchronised dance move with a security guard on ‘Twist’ song from the movie Love Aaj Kal 2.

In the video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on social media platforms, the 19-year-old Indian cricketer can be seen shaking legs with the security guard while few other officials watch their dance moves. The video has already garnered more than 125k views on Twitter and over 700k views on Instagram within a few hours.

'Wholesome content'

Netizens loved the dance moves of Rodrigues and applauded the security guard for synchronising smoothly with the cricketer. “This is the kinda wholesome content I'd like to wake up everyday” commented an Instagram user. “Lovely Smiling face with open mouth This is why we play the sport, to enjoy. Be in your best mental space, most important aspect of the game!” tweeted another user. Check out some reactions:

That's what I'm talking about... and all men's team has to share is chahal TV 😂@JemiRodrigues you rock.. 🤘 — NewUrbanGirl (@NewUrbanGirl) February 27, 2020

Coolest and funniest cricketer around, Jemimah 🌟💛👏 — Amit Singh (@amitsingh79) February 27, 2020

Good one.... Delighted to see team in good frame of mind and enjoying. Results seen on the field. — Rupen Dalal (@rupendalal) February 27, 2020

Jemimah's innings of 33-ball 26 in the opening match against Australia, the defending champions, helped India win the match by 17 runs. Though the 19-year-old got out for 10 runs in the match against New Zealand, India managed to win the game by 4 runs in a last-ball thriller.

