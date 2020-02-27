The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Video: Indian Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues Dances With Security Guard At T20 World Cup

Cricket News

India’ classy top-order batsman and emerging talent in women’s cricket Jemimah Rodrigues showcased her dancing skills along with an off-duty security guard.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Indian cricketer

India’ classy top-order batsman and emerging next-gen talent in women’s cricket Jemimah Rodrigues showcased her dancing skills along with an off-duty security guard. Ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup match against New Zealand on February 27, Rodrigues impressed everyone with her dancing skills as she pulled off synchronised dance move with a security guard on ‘Twist’ song from the movie Love Aaj Kal 2.

In the video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on social media platforms, the 19-year-old Indian cricketer can be seen shaking legs with the security guard while few other officials watch their dance moves. The video has already garnered more than 125k views on Twitter and over 700k views on Instagram within a few hours.

Read: Working On Increasing My Bat Speed To Hit Big Shots: Jemimah Rodrigues

'Wholesome content'

Netizens loved the dance moves of Rodrigues and applauded the security guard for synchronising smoothly with the cricketer. “This is the kinda wholesome content I'd like to wake up everyday” commented an Instagram user. “Lovely Smiling face with open mouth This is why we play the sport, to enjoy. Be in your best mental space, most important aspect of the game!” tweeted another user. Check out some reactions: 

Read: Jemimah's Super Rap For Harmanpreet Kaur's 100 T20Is

Jemimah's innings of 33-ball 26 in the opening match against Australia, the defending champions, helped India win the match by 17 runs. Though the 19-year-old got out for 10 runs in the match against New Zealand, India managed to win the game by 4 runs in a last-ball thriller.

Read: Women's T20 World Cup: India Post A Below-par 133-8 Against New Zealand

Read: Taapsee Pannu Cheers For Team India Post Their 2nd Victory In T20 World Cup Tournament

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NADELLA'S RESPONSE TO FAV CRICKETER
HARYANA MIN'S INSENSITIVE REMARK
DHONI'S NET SESSION
SIDHU SURFACES
LAW MINISTER SLAMS CONG
CAT'S REACTION AMUSES TWITTER