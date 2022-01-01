Actor Kartik Aaryan who is quite active on social media with his quirky posts, recently won attention from his fans after he ditched his Lamborghini and took an auto-rickshaw ride. The video seems to be from his recent trip to Delhi where he was shooting for his next film Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon.

Kartik Aaryan left for Delhi post his Netflix release Dhamaka’s success. The actor had jetted off for Rohit Dhawan’s directorial and documented his trip with a bunch of pictures on Instagram. Even during his stay in Delhi, the actor was particular in updating fans with his daily activities.

Kartik Aaryan ditches Lamborghini for an auto-rickshaw ride

In the video uploaded by the paparazzi account, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor can be seen boarding the auto in a haste along with a bunch of others. Kartik can be seen asking those who accompanied him to sit inside the auto, following which he takes a seat. The auto then moves ahead as Kartik waves bye to his fans. Soon after the video went viral, his fans were quick to comment below and ask him about his luxurious car.



One of the users wrote, “He has a Lamborghini and still he took an auto ka ride? :P I really like him but this is kinda funny.” Another user wrote, “He is so humble and down to earth.” A third user chimed in and wrote that the actor was shooting near her house. “Ye to mere ghar k pas hai kash mil pati.” The video also showed fans of Kartik flocking around to click selfies and pose with him as he waits for others to sit in the auto.



After wrapping the 20-day first schedule in Mumbai's Film City, the team of Shehzada had moved to Delhi to shoot the exterior portions of the film where the storyline is based. With Rohit Dhawan at the helm and Kartik, Kriti, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedkar in the lead, the film ticks all boxes of a blockbuster in the making. The music of the action-packed film will be given by Pritam.





IMAGE: Instagram/KartikAaryan