Kartik Aaryan Drops BTS Pic From Delhi Shoot Of 'Shehzada', Poses With Iconic Monument

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in the success of Dhamaka, has resumed filming for his next project, Shehzada. The actor recently jetted off to Delhi and has been treating fans with behind-the-scenes snaps. Kartik took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a selfie picture where he can be seen posing happily in front of an iconic monument, Jama Masjid in Delhi. Scroll down to read more.

Kartik Aaryan drops BTS snap from Shehzada

Taking to the photo-sharing site, the actor posted a selfie where he can be seen dressed in casuals. He wore a white shirt and a black jacket. He completed his look by adding a pair of dark shades. While clicking the picture, the actor made sure to capture Jama Masjid in the background. As for the caption, he wrote, "Shehzada in Dilli." As soon as the snap was up, Farah Khan Kunder and other celebs dropped interesting comments. Farah wrote, "Kabhi aao haveli pe."

Earlier, Kartik posted a snap from the airport where he posed happily with his luggage. He was dressed in casuals. While captioning the post, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor wrote, “Dear Delhi, Shehzada will see you in 2 hours."

Kartik has already wrapped the first schedule of the film. He had announced the same with a picture on Instagram. “And that's happy director Because Of Me. Schedule wrap (sic),” he wrote while sharing a picture with director Rohit Dhawan.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor announced his new project, Shehzada, earlier this month via Instagram. He also revealed the film will be released on November 4, 2022. Sharing the news, he wrote, "Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince." Sharing the same image, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Superly excited to be a part of #Shehzada. In cinemas on 4th November 2022!" The film also casts Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Bose Roy, and Ankur Rathee.

Meanwhile, his latest release Dhamaka has been receiving rave reviews from the public. The story of the Ram Madhvani directorial revolves around Arjun Pathak, an ex-TV anchor. As he receives a call from a terrorist, it gives him a chance to come back like an anchor. However, his seat comes with several challenges and also at the cost of the lives of his loved ones. The film was also screened at the 52nd International Film Festival of India after the film's release.

Apart from Kartik, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in pivotal roles. The film is an official remake of the 2013 film The Terror Live by Kim Byung-woo. Apart from Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan has a list of films lined up including Freddy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Captain India with Hansal Mehta.

IMAGE: Instagram/KartikAaryan