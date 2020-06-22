Father's Day: Kartik Aaryan Shares Throwback Video With His Dad To Mark The Occasion

Kartik Aaryan expressed his love for his father on social media with a throwback video while wishing him on Father’s day. The actor expressed pride in being ‘doctor saab ka ladka’ as his father exults over being called ‘Kartik’s father’ at an awards show. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor shared the video on his Instagram page where his father can be seen praising his son for his phenomenal work on the big screens.

Kartik Aaryan's wishes for his father

In the clip, his father said that nothing else in this world makes them feel proud than to be addressed by the name of their son. Kartik who got emotional after hearing his father hugged him with a teary-eyed. While captioning the post, the actor wrote that he feels proud to be addressed as “doctor saab ka ladka.” Apart from this, the actor even shared an adorable throwback picture with his father on his Instagram story where the duo can be seen happily posing for the camera. The actor captioned the picture with a heart-shaped emoticon.

Read: Kartik Aaryan's 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety': Reasons To Watch The Much-loved Comedy Film

Read: Times Kartik Aaryan Gave Major Couple Goals With His Onscreen Characters

Several fans of the actor were quick enough to storm the comment section with their adorable wishes and poured in their love for the post. One of the users wrote that everybody is proud of the actor for his work on screen. Another user also praised the post and extended his wishes on the special day. A third user wrote that Kartik has left no stone unturned to impress his fans with his acting and make them all proud. Apart from the actor, several other stars also posted their recent pictures while many went down memory lane to share snaps from when they were little to convey their love for their father on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aryan has been getting a lot of offers from various filmmakers after his appearance in the Imtiaz Ali film Love Aaj Kal. He recently revealed in an interaction that the one director that he wants to work with is Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He said that he would also like to request actor Alia Bhatt to help him get such an opportunity. The Luka Chuppi actor has lately been keeping his fans updated in the best way possible through various social media posts.

He has also been hosting a talk show from home, through a video call facility, called Koki Poochega. He recently spoke to a leading magazine about his life in quarantine while also answering a few fun questions. He was asked in the interaction about the one thing that he would like to ask actor Alia Bhatt if she ever appears on his show, Koki Poochega. He said to this that more than a question, he has a request to make to Alia Bhatt. Kartik Aaryan said that he would tell Alia Bhatt to recommend him to Sanjay Leela Bhansali so that he casts him in one of his films.

Read: Instances When Kartik Aaryan Was Funny And Witty In The 'Koki Poochega' Series

Read: Kartik Aaryan Wants Alia Bhatt To Recommend Him To Sanjay Leela Bhansali; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.