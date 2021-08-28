Kartik Aaryan Gets Into Marvel Spirit By Sharing His Love For Spiderman; See Post Here

The new trailer of Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home is taking the world by storm and Love Aaj Kal actor Kartik Aaryan is no exception as he hopped on the bandwagon. Known for his creative and entertaining posts on Instagram, the actor has kept up with every internet challenge and trend and even added his own twist to it. This time, Aaryan is expressing his love for Spiderman. Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's latest post on Instagram here.

Kartik Aaryan is a Marvel fan?

The buzz around the new Spiderman movie is showing no signs of slowing down with Marvel fanatics eagerly waiting for the end of the year for its release. Proving himself to be one of them, the actor shared a glimpse into his appreciation for superhero films. Taking to his Instagram, the 30-year-old actor shared a candid picture of him walking against a background painted with Marvel graffiti.

In the picture, the actor sported a casual outfit and can be see whistling. The graffiti on the wall behind the actor was filled with paintings of superheroes like Spiderman, Doctor Strange along with DC superheroes namely Joker, Superman, Harley Quinn, Flash and more. However, Aaryan's interesting choice of caution caught the netizens eye as he chose to caption the post with one of the most iconic dialogues from the Spiderman franchise.

He wrote, ''With great power comes great responsibility'' and also added a heart and spider web emoji. This proved the actor's love for Spiderman. Netizens were quick to comment under the post joining on the actor's appreciation for superhero films. One user jokingly asked Aaryan, ''Where's your suit Captain India? '' while many fans spammed the comment section with heart emojis. Interestingly, the actor is rumoured to be playing a superhero role in one of his upcoming movies.

More on Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film

With several movies in his pipeline, the actor is all set to entertain the audience on the big screen in the upcoming years. Some of the upcoming films of the actor include Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures' grand musical love story along with Hansal Mehta's Captain India. He is also currently filming for Ekta Kapoor's Freddy opposite Alaya F.

Image Credit: KARTIK AARYAN'S INSTAGRAM